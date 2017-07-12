Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” has snatched the title of most viewed video in YouTube history from Korean pop star Psy’s 2012 sensation “Gangnam Style.”

The melancholy song of loss and hope appeared on the Furious 7 soundtrack and became the “it” poignant ballad, as fans of the film series mourned the untimely death of actor Paul Walker.

Wiz thanked his followers via Instagram for the achievement.

Thank you guys for making See you again the #1 most viewed video in YouTube history. Your love and support is very much appreciated. #tgod A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

The “Black and Yellow” rapper’s reign as King of YouTube might be short-lived, however, as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” stands only 400,000 views short of surpassing “See You Again”‘s 2.9 billion views.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on these two as the gap slowly closes.