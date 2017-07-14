WizKid is already moving past his wildest dreams and aspirations. The singer’s habit-forming blend of aural energy and pure harmony make for a homegrown recipe of spicy okra strew for the ears.

With his brand reaching global levels, Wiz debuts his biggest project to date, Sounds From The Other Side. It doesn’t hurt that names like Drake, Chris Brown, Major Lazer, Trey Songz, Ty Dolla $ign and Bucie also helped make this LP an original movie. Since its release, his 6 God-assisted single, “Come Closer,” remains as a summer ’17 club staple.

The Nigerian born artist’s RCA debut hit iTunes today (July 14).