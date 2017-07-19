Woman Smashes Ex’s Car Windows While Their Kids Are Inside

A woman from Paterson, N.J. was recorded smashing her ex-partner’s car windows while their horrified children sat in the backseat.

The woman, who has not been identified by name, was captured wielding a hammer and walking around the car breaking the windows. In Spanish, the man says that she is going to prison, and that glass injured one of their young children.

The man is holding a camera and showing the wreckage as his children can be heard crying in the background. According to a Univision interview with the woman’s cousin, the children are three and five years old.

“This is not right. I don’t know why this happened,” she said.

While a motive is not clear, the YouTube video’s caption says that the woman destroyed the car due to “jealousy.” Paterson Police officers did not confirm if the woman was arrested for her actions.