Too Short Joins Yo Gotti, Nicki Minaj And T.I. On “Rake It Up (Remix)”

Yo Gotti’s strip club anthem just received a facelift with some help from Bay Area kingpin, Too Short. Along with Nicki Minaj and T.I., Oakland’s original foul mouthed rapper name-drops his favorite dancers from coast to coast on the remix.

The “Rake It Up (Remix)” screams debauchery, braggadocio, and over-indulgence, but — hey! — this is hip-hop after all.

