Young Scooter and Future have no time to mess around when it comes to money. Whether it’s rap checks or trap dollars, these Atlanta go-getters are out to stack up every cent — in case of those hiccups. You never know what will happen when you play in the streets.

“This record here is like a handbook to move through these streets,” Scooter exclusively tells Billboard. “Not every day will be sunny, and there will be thunderstorms throughout this journey, you just gotta know how to bounce back from that sh*t.” He adds: “So when I hit up my brother Future about the concept I had for this, he was all the way with it. And that’s my brother from day one before all this music sh*t, so that’s why him on this record made the most sense for me.”

Future, Meek Mill, Waka Flocka Flame, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Don Q, TK Kravitz, YFN Lucci, Young Thug and more will all appear on Scooter’s upcoming Jugg King album.

Jugg King Tracklist

1. “Black Migo Story”

2. “Can’t Play Around” Ft. Future

3. “Burglar Bars and Cameras”

4. “Jugg King”

5. “Hustlin” Ft. YFN Lucci & Meek Mill

6. “Diamonds” Ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie & Don Q

7. “OG Snoop”

8. “Cook Up” Ft. Young Thug

9. “Used To Ballin” Ft. TK Kravitz

10. “Time” Ft. Young Dolph & Trouble

11. “Life”

12. “Streets On Fire”

13. “Traphouse” Ft. VI Deck

14. “Outro” Ft. Waka Flocka Flame