Z-Ro Arrested For Alleged Hours-Long Assault On Ex-Girlfriend

Just Brittany, a musician and the ex-girlfriend of Z-Ro, has reported to authorities that the No Love Boulevard MC assaulted her for more than two hours back in April.

According to TMZ, Brittany reported to Harris County, TX police that Z-Ro beat her for two hours. While it’s unclear as to why she waited until now to report the incident, she also supplied the authorities with audio evidence of the alleged attack.

“Sources say cops wrote up a report and immediately sent it to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which determined it was enough to arrest the Houston icon Wednesday and charge him with felony aggravated assault. He’s being held without bond,” writes TMZ.

Z-Ro recently released his final album No Love Boulevard in early-July, which will cap off a lengthy career in the game. He spoke to VIBE about his perceived “bad reputation” in late-June, and journalist Darryl Robertson wrote that the version of Ro that he got to spend time with was “far from the dark, vivid images that cloud his music and reputation as a bully.”