Miami’s Zoey Dollaz is fresh off the release of his new M’ap Boule project, which is Haitian slang for “everything’s good.” The rising rap star had some major help with his biggest project to date — and it’s all well deserved for the work-a-holic.

Future serves as executive producer on the project and appears on two tracks. Chris Brown, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tory Lanez, Casey Veggies, and Ricky Remedy are also featured on M’ap Boule.

Zoey Dollaz’s M’ap Boule EP Tracklist

1. “It’s OK” Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

2. “Mula” Feat. Ricky Remedy

3. “My Thang”

4. “Oh Yeah Yeah” Feat. Casey Veggies

5. “Post & Delete” Feat. Chris Brown

6. “One of One” Feat. Future

7. “Bad Tings Richmix” Feat. Future & Tory Lanez