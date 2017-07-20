If you follow Zoey Dollaz on social media, then you’re well aware of his moves in the studio. After traveling with Future for the Nobody’s Safe tour and the Future Hndrxx tour, the Freebandz/Epic rapper has hinted at collaborating with several major artists from Young Thug to Lil Wayne. With all these collaborations in the stash, the Miami native decided to give the fans a preview ahead of his brand new EP M’ap Boule dropping this Friday (Jul. 21).

Last weekend, Zoey took to Instagram to drop a preview of his new song with Chris Brown called “Post & Delete.” At the top of the week, Zoey kept the hype alive by dropping the official tracklist for the EP and two more previews for songs featuring Artist aka A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Rick Remedy. M’ap Boule will also feature Future, Tory Lanez, and Casey Veggies.

A post shared by Zoey Dollaz 🇭🇹 (@zoeydollaz) on Jul 18, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

A post shared by Zoey Dollaz 🇭🇹 (@zoeydollaz) on Jul 18, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

A post shared by Zoey Dollaz 🇭🇹 (@zoeydollaz) on Jul 18, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT