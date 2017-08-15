112 hasn’t released a group album in 12 years, but the Atlanta-based trio is gearing up to break some hearts once again. They just debuted a new single, “Dangerous Love,” which finds the fellas in familiar territory: buttery vocals about tumultuous relationships.

The group’s comeback album, Q Mike Slim Daron, is rumored for a fall release through Entertainment One. After reviving fans on the Bad Boy Family Reunion tour last year, 112 is looking to recapture their glory days on the Billboard charts.