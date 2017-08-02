Not Even A Broken Leg Can Stop 2 Chainz From Performing

Not long after 2 Chainz kicked off his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour, the rapper reportedly broke his leg. But a broken leg doesn’t equal a cancelled tour schedule if you ask him. Instead, the show went on with 2 Chainz performing his entire set in Tucson, Arizona sitting down on a pink wheelchair.

2 Chainz posted a gallery of images from the concert on Instagram early Thursday (Aug. 10), showing close-up shots of him sitting in his chair. He also shared the story regarding why he was temporarily handicapped. “So I broke my leg 11 days ago , and had surgery 10 days ago,” he explained. “When I woke up from sedation the doctor told me, ‘well looks like your gonna have to cancel your tour.'” But 2 Chainz wasn’t ready to give up that easily. “So I told him maybe it means God wants me to use my mind and be creative,” he continued. “So after all the morphine and pains meds wore off, I called management and said somebody find me a ‘pink wheelchair.’ I can’t let my fans down besides I’m passionate about this shit!!”

The rapper concluded his post by thanking his fans in Arizona for supporting him and showing love regardless of the fact that he couldn’t stand or walk. “Show was legend !! If you look up resilient in the Webster dictionary it’s gone be a picture of me rocking a fucking show in a pink wheelchair,” he said. “Remember never let anyone or anything get in the way of you being great ! If I can do it you can too.”

Fan videos and images circulating social media, capture 2 Chainz sitting in his wheelchair with his leg propped up. Although he couldn’t walk, he was able to wheel around the stage a little bit to show each section some love.

The Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour will continue throughout the rest of this month and end on Sept. 22, in Las Vegas at the Life Is Beautiful Festival. Hopefully 2 Chainz has enough pain medicine and resilience to get through the rest of his 2-month trek.