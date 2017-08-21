While the industry has been heavily profiling 21 Savage’s romantic relationship with Amber Rose, it seems we’ve let some of his other work slip through the cracks. This past weekend (Aug. 6), 21 demonstrated his love for philanthropy and his hometown in Atlanta, by hosting the second annual “Issa Back to School Drive.”

READ: 21 Savage Speaks On ‘Issa’ While Turning His Face Tattoo Into A Real Knife (Video)

The event reportedly took place in Atlanta, just a short walk away from his former residence on Glenwood Road, HotNewHipHop confirmed. The “Savage Mode” artist teamed up with streaming platform, Spotify to provide hundreds of school kids with backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, and uniforms for the upcoming school year.

Rapper 21 Savage hosts "Issa Back to School Drive" in Atlanta – CBS46 News Atlanta: CBS46 News Atlanta… https://t.co/0KP6kErImZ #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/tUb3iy8tlZ — Atlanta Georgia (@AtlantaGeorgi) August 6, 2017

Of his philanthropy work, 21 told HotNewHipHop that it was important for him to be the influence that he never had growing up.

“It’s important because this is where I came from I never really had influences like this. Nobody really did anything like this,” he said. During the event, 21 also spoke about his long terms goals for the children. “I just want kids to stay in school. All that,” he said.

READ: 21 Savage Drops Debut Album ‘Issa’ Album

To top off the event, the rapper also treated his guests to a live performance of his latest track, “Bank Account.” Check out some of the fan photos taken from the school drive here.