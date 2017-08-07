Another week, another 50 tirade.

Off the heels of another jaw-dropping episode of Power, Curtis Jackson enjoyed toying with haters on social media Sunday (Aug. 6). What he didn’t expect was the a few wise words from Being Mary Jane’s Gabrielle Union, who isn’t down with the negative energy.

The quick debate started when the rapper and executive producer of the Starz series posted a photo from his cameo in Entourage (you know the gif) paired with a caption about his so-called competition, which he didn’t mention by name. “Remember that other show that thought they were in competition with POWER, what happened to it? I don’t hear anyone talking sh*t anymore,” he said while referring to his upcoming late night series on BET. “Now I’m gonna take over BET. LOL #50Centralbet”

Remember that other show that thought they were in competition with POWER, what happened to it? I don't hear anyone talking shit anymore. 😆Now I'm gonna take over BET. LOL #50Centralbet

At Power’s start, the series was in competition with the uber popular Empire, which will be returning to the small screen for its fourth season next month. The show has lost viewers over the seasons, but still dominates its demographic. Union, who’s series airs on BET, responded to 50’s subliminals with a dose of vital information.

“I don’t compete with other artists, only celebrate. Enough space for all of us to succeed,” she said. “Cheers to #Power and cheers to creative folks uplifting each other. ALL our programming could use more shine, so I opt to [uplift]. I know that celebrating other folks in no way dims my shine. Keep shining 50 Cent.”

Surprised by the comment, the rapper decided to throw a few jokes around while diminishing her career by referring to her marital status. “I’m never gonna argue with you because your [Dwyane Wade’s] lady, I like [Dwayne] I got a lot of respect for him,” he said. “This post has nothing to do with you but you know I’m gonna be #1 at BET, and I want you to know your Mary Jane show is welcome on my network. LOL”

He also allegedly mentioned Irv Gott’s anthology show, threatening to ax it from the network.

You keep it up I'm a tell Dwyane, because I feel like your picking a fight with me. He ain't gonna like this shit. LOL #50Centralbet

Being Mary Jane is also in its fourth season over at BET with high critical and fan praise. We’re sure 50’s rants will end soon. With three episodes left this season for Power, the rapper will be too busy with his upcoming late-night variety series, 50 Central.

