In a time where North Korea can pull up at any moment, the 45th president of the United States proves he can’t properly spell and race relations have hit a new tumultuous level, it’s good to know the consistent, almost 15 year feud between Irv Gotti and 50 Cent is a small reminder things are still the same.

The Power executive producer took to Instagram over the weekend to offer his fellow Queens native a backhanded compliment over his new BET show Tales. Fif also has a new show coming to the network which will put him and The Murder Inc head honcho in a familiar adversarial territory.

Mr. Jackson’s A1 troll-like abilities hit a nerve with Gotti who responded in length defending his show and also alleged Fif isn’t calling the shots with the Starz scripted drama.

“Don’t let him confuse you. Power is Courtney Kemp’s show. It’s not his. He’s an actor who got an EP credit,” Gotti commented. “It’s Courtney’s show.”

Tales is a scripted anthology series created by Gotti in which some of hip-hop’s classic sons are reimagined as short films. Some of the songs featured were “I’ve Got A Story To Tell” by Notorious B.I.G, NWA’s “F*ck The Police” and Meek Mill’s “Cold Hearted.”

Once 50’s show is on the network than we’ll see which one is truly better, until then…