On Sunday mornings at 12:01 (depending on how your cable is set up) fans of the Starz scripted drama Power can’t wait to see what show creator and show runner Courtney A. Kemp and the rest of the Power writers come up with. Week after week, the show solidifies its fan base and makes viewers lust for more. Yet when the remaining episodes of Season Four were leaked and the shotty footage appeared on Facebook many wondered who the culprit was.

READ Speaking Truth To ‘Power’: 50 Cent & Co. Define Their Character Flaws And 48 Laws

The show’s executive producer and resident evildoer, 50 Cent is known for initing trouble online if it drums up excitement for a project and Power is no exception. Originally Fif said the network assumed it was him who leaked the show, a claim he swiftly denied. However, with the ratings of last week’s episode up 10 percent, it seems like Mr. Jackson is owning up to his sh*t.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX3QQoXFAae/?hl=en&taken-by=50cent

“POWER ratings up another 10 percent for episode 408. They glad I leaked the sh*t now,” Fifty cent captioned. #SavageLife. Now watch what I do on BET.”

The reason for the accusation according to Fif was Starz knew he knew when HBO’s Game of Thrones leaked the show had a spike in ratings, and since Mr. Jackson wants to win they they assumed the suspicious leak came from in house.

READ 50 Cent Says Starz Thinks He Leaked The Remaining Episodes Of ‘Power’

Well, looks like the network was right. Starz said it would take legal action against the person or persons responsible so if Fif isn’t just running his gums, guess he’ll be back in court.