Power may have it new highs this weekend, but Curtis Jackson seems to be all the way over it. The rapper and executive producer of the hit series has lashed out at Starz in an Instagram post.

Taking to social media Monday (Jul. 31), Jackson used a collage of Kanan’s most devilish looks to get his point across. “I woke up feeling a little different about POWER this morning,” he captioned the photo. “If the biggest show on your network doesn’t mean anything, what does your network mean STARZ? I’m taking my talents to south beach, f**k this.”

His outburst comes after Sunday’s episode, which–spoiler alert– showed the death of characters played by Anika Noni Rose and J.R. Ramirez. The episode titled “New Man,” was intended to be two separate episodes, but creator Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly the network refused to give them a 12-episode rollout for season four.

“Unfortunately, Starz would not give us the extra episode,” Kemp said. “I asked them for 12 episodes for season 4 and they would not do it. So because they would not do it, we had to make it one episode.”

The past two seasons have featured 10 episodes but with viewership at an all time high, it seem as though the team wanted to expand Ghost’s (Omari Hardwick) very complicated storyline. Kemp also explained due to their 10-episode limit, the writers were forced to cut a few story elements.

While the series has been a hit for the network, fans and critics, it hasn’t gotten the chance to enter the award gates with other popular shows like Atlanta, Master Of None, and Insecure. After Power’s third season, 50 Cent slammed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for excluding the show from the 2016 Golden Globes.

I'm on the move again, Golden globe's can suck a dick. I accept my series POWER was not intended to be a signature show for the network but it is the highest rated show. I know my audience very well, I'm done promoting this out side of contractual obligations. SEASON 4 KANAN MUST DIE, I got other shit to do. A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:56am PST

With the death of his character being teased over and over, his possible departure allows Jackson to focus more time on his late-night variety show 50 Central for BET.

