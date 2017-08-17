Earlier this month, we reported that A.B. Quintanilla was listed on a Top 10 fugitives list in Corpus Christi, Texas. The eldest brother of the late Selena, queen of Tejano, A.B. showed up for a scheduled court hearing Wednesday morning, according to Eyewitness News, only to find himself in handcuffs.

Authorities said the record producer and musician was wanted for contempt of court and nonpayment of child support, which the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office previously reported on Facebook. A.B. is being held in custody with no bond; a judge is to decide when and under what conditions to let him go.

Quintanilla was an instrumental component of Selena y Los Dinos, which helped launch his late sister into superstardom. Sometime after Selena was murdered by ex-employee Yolanda Saldivar on March 31, 1995, A.B. went on to start Los Kumbia Kings.

