A-Boogie and Young Dolph Link Up on New Song, “D.A.R.E.”

A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie called on his southern plug Young Dolph for a very different kind of “D.A.R.E.” lesson. These guys prefer a lot of booze and kush in their daily diets, so this might not be suitable for the health classes in school, but there are still a few things to be learned here.

READ: PnB Rock And A-Boogie Remix Lauryn Hill’s “X-Factor”

The moral of this song is “hustle until you fall,” and the Bronx rapper has no qualms about promoting his do or die lifestyle. Put this on blast when you need to lock in and get your goals accomplished.

READ: A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Returns With His ‘TBA’ EP