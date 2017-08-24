On the eve of the 16th anniversary of Aaliyah’s passing, one mega-company plans to continue to build upon her legacy. Per the late singer’s official Twitter account, MAC Cosmetics has teamed up with the “Are You That Somebody?” singer’s estate to launch a makeup collection set for summer 2018.

“Aaliyah is truly one in a million—an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all,” MAC wrote on its Instagram account Thursday morning (Aug. 24). It has been quite a journey for Aaliyah’s supporters, who’ve dedicated social media accounts and websites to influence MAC to produce a line in Aaliyah’s memory. The beauty conglomerate first ushered a posthumous collection for Tejano legend Selena in Oct. 2016.

Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018. #AaliyahforMAC @aaliyah_haughton_official A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

In a previous interview with VIBE, Aaliyah’s longtime makeup artist Eric Ferrell said the singer’s favorite looks were from the “We Need a Resolution” and “Try Again” music videos. “I think she really liked that because it was smoldery, sexy and a little bit dark and a little bit dangerous,” he said. “…She liked the power of a woman. She liked to be powerful.”

