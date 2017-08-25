Action Bronson Releases ‘Blue Chips 7000′ Album

Action Bronson is loving life today as he debuts his delayed, Blue Chips 7000 album. The project is the Queens rapper’s first since 2015’s Mr. Wonderful. Some thought he was too busy being a food star, but in reality, BamBam is still slick as ever with the words.

Producers Party Supplies, Harry Fraud, The Alchemist, Knxwledge and Daringer provide the sounds for the rotund MC to cook on. As for guest features, Rick Ross, Meyhem Lauren and the lovable goon Big Body Bes lent their vocal serves to the project, too.

Bronson is also celebrating the release of his new cook book. Fans can grab that online now as well.

