Action Bronson puts it down on wax with Maybach Music’s kingpin, Rick Ross, on his new offering, “9-24-7000.” The buttery Harry Fraud-produced number features the Queens native slinging a few plates of Flushing slang before Rozay cooks up a serving of slick wordplay to follow.

“I never switch up, my brother need a biscuit/Then I’m gripped up, hangin’ off my shoulder, fuck the bullshit/November rain came the same day/My daughter taught me how to do the Nae Nae to Calle 13/Only compare me to Kevin Spacey/Or Rubén Blades, the blunt fat like two tamales,” raps Bronson on the upcoming Blue Chips 7000 song.

Bronson’s delayed Blue Chips 7000 album hits retailers everywhere on Friday (Aug 25). You can pre-order the album on iTunes now.

