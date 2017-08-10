Adidas Originals recently dropped a new video for its “Original Is Never Finished” campaign, and the nearly 2-minute reel features some familiar faces. Young Thug, 21 Savage, and Playboi Carti rep for the culture in the brand new visual.

READ: Kanye West Will Reschedule Yeezy Season 5 Show To Avoid Time Conflict

The video opens with a shot of Thugger, 21, and Carti standing in the formation of a triangle. As the video progresses, it appears that the three are located in a regal temple of sorts. “Without exemption, I planned each charted course, each careful step, and more, much more than this. I did it my way,” Thug recites, along with Kendall Jenner and James Harden.

READ: Watch Migos Cash Out On Classic Sneakers At Flight Club, L.A.

Over the past couple of years, Adidas Originals has created a number of game-changing campaigns, calling on athletes, hip-hop artists, and Hollywood stars who have defied the odds and changed the game in a unique way. Past collaborators include: Migos, Kanye West, Serena Williams, Lebron James, and more. Check out the full campaign video for “Original Is Never Finished” above.