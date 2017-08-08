Less than a month from today, A&E will finally premiere Biggie: The Life of the Notorious B.I.G. Set to include never-before-seen archival footage, interviews with Christopher Wallace’s widow Faith Evans, mother Voletta Wallace, Lil Cease and other members of Junior Mafia, the Malloy Brothers-directed picture has the full approval of the late rap icon’s estate.

The Life of the Notorious B.I.G., which premieres Sept. 4 on A&E, offers a look into Biggie’s life like no other, exploring the people, places and events that shaped him the most. Get a first look at the documentary above, featuring fellow New York MCs JAY-Z and Nas.