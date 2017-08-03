Kathryn Bigelow’s latest film, Detroit, will linger with you after you’ve left the theater. It’s heavy, tough and at times forces you to look away. Yet the events that took place at the Algiers Motel during the height of the 1967 Detroit riot are relatively unknown to the Instagram and Snapchat generation.

READ Review: ‘DETROIT’ Gives Very Little To The Black Community To Hold On To

Starring Algee Smith (The New Edition Story) as Larry Reid, and Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton) as Carl, Smith and Mitchell’s characters are central to the plot and are the engine that keeps the movie going. VIBE caught up with the cast of Detroit in the Motor City to discuss making the film, and, more importantly, how they hope white moviegoers will now move in the world, knowing that this atrocity took place.

READ ‘Detroit’s Will Poulter Talks The Emotional And Psychological Weight Of Playing A Racist

DETROIT hits theaters nationwide August 4.

READ ‘Detroit’s Will Poulter Talks The Emotional And Psychological Weight Of Playing A Racist