Allen Iverson promises to “do better,” after skipping a Big3 League game in Dallas over the weekend. In a message posted on Instagram Tuesday (Aug. 1), the 42-year-old athlete apologized to “everyone disappointed” by his disappearing act — including the league’s co-founder, Ice Cube.

“I apologize to Cube and my Big 3 family, my fans, everyone disappointed by my absence in Dallas this past weekend,” reads the statement.

Iverson went on to state that he spoke with Cube “directly regarding the details” of his absence. He also promised to make up for the no call, no show.

The league launched an investigation and suspended Iverson for one game, according to TMZ Sports. The day before his absence, the former Philadelphia 76er was reportedly spotted at a casino about 40 miles outside of Chicago. It’s is unclear why he missed the game.

Iverson was announced as a player and coach of Cube’s traveling three-on-three league for retired NBA players in January. The Big 3 tour wraps on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

