It’s been the same every morning since a crew of neo-nazis and white supremacists took to the University of Virginia campus to protest “White lives matter!” and “You will not replace us!” on Friday evening (Aug. 11).

Your usual morning commute is spent combing through a series of headlines reporting on the current political climate, which today flagrantly promotes white supremacy, xenophobia and anti-blackness. You come across one CNN article, whose title reads, “The far right is planning 9 rallies nationwide this weekend alone” and you’re like, “Oh, s**t,” or something along the lines of, “Try it if you want to.”

But then you open the page, start to read said article, expecting for that grey cloud to pull over you until you begin to feel overwhelmed with waves of hopelessness and fury, only to learn that these alt-right organizations racist wypipo are collectively conducting an unprecedented number of rallies across nine major U.S. cities in the name of Google.

In the year 2017 of Our Lords Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter and Robyn Rihanna Fenty, white people are on a crusade because of the firing of Google employee James Damore, the same person who authored the controversial memo about the company’s diversity policies (he hates women and POC). Here’s the kicker: Damore ain’t riding with the “alt-right” and will “likely not” support them.

[Insert ‘Dear White People, Congratulations, You Played Yourself’ memo here]

Again, the “March on Google” will take place in nine major U.S. cities this coming Saturday. The rallies, if you ’bout it ’bout it, are scheduled to take place at the following Google locations around the country:

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Los Angeles

Mountain View, California

New York

Pittsburgh

Seattle

Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Logan Smith, the individual behind Twitter [email protected] , as seen in this video, explains the importance of every non-racist’s responsibility in dismantling white supremacy. “White people in particular have a responsibility in standing up against white supremacy, because if we don’t challenge bigotry whenever we see it, then we are being silently complicit in it.”