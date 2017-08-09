It looks like Amber Rose and her former mother-in-law have some issues to work through. Rose is allegedly preparing to file a restraining order against Wiz Khalifa’s mother, Katie Wimbush-Polk, in the latest chapter of their growing legal battle.

In June, Wimbush-Polk filed a $50,000 defamation lawsuit against Rose, stemming from a heated phone call in which the 33-year-old Philly native allegedly called Wimbush-Polk an unfit parent, and blamed her for the death of Khalifa’s sibling Dorien “Lala” Thomas who died in February due to complications from lymphoma.

The lawsuit accuses Rose of launching into a “profane” verbal attack, that included statements that were inconsistent with the rapper’s mother’s “status as a grandmother” as well as a “volunteer mentoring at-risk youth, according to the Washington Observer Reporter

The suit was filed in a Washington County Court two weeks before the purported phone call, which was reportedly made after California’s Child Welfare Services visited Rose’s home (they found no evidence of wrong-doing). Wimbush-Polk denies making the call.

Rose, whose birth name is Amber Levonchuck, believes Wimbush-Polk is holding a grudge against her for splitting with Khalifa in 2014, reports TMZ.

The potential restraining order would block Wimbush-Polk from having contact with Rose and her 4-year-old grandson, Sebastian.

