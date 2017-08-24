Amy Schumer Says She Doesn’t Deserve The Same Salary As Dave Chappelle And Chris Rock
After a Variety story publicized Amy Schumer’s alleged demand for Netflix to increase her pay once she discovered the price of Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock’s specials, the comedian attempted to clear the air.
The publication states: “Amy Schumer couldn’t have been hotter as a personality when she set a deal last year to star in a comedy special for Netflix, The Leather Special, which premiered in March. But when Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle made headlines for commanding eye-popping deals for $20 million per special, Schumer’s team went back to Netflix and flatly asked for more money.”
Writer Daniel Holloway reported that Schumer was originally paid $1 million and received a raise when she sought to gain the same amount as Chappelle and Rock. Holloway cited an unnamed source for this information.
In true Schumer fashion, her comedic talent addressed the issue.
Hot dog dog. Thanks for chiming in on what you feel I deserve to be paid. I believe women deserve equal pay. However I don’t believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave. They are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time. I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years. Something a female comic has never done. That’s a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time. I didn’t ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer. I will continue to work my ass off and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me “demanding” or “insisting” on equal pay to them aren’t a true. #fat #stealsjokes
