After a Variety story publicized Amy Schumer’s alleged demand for Netflix to increase her pay once she discovered the price of Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock’s specials, the comedian attempted to clear the air.

The publication states: “Amy Schumer couldn’t have been hotter as a personality when she set a deal last year to star in a comedy special for Netflix, The Leather Special, which premiered in March. But when Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle made headlines for commanding eye-popping deals for $20 million per special, Schumer’s team went back to Netflix and flatly asked for more money.”

Writer Daniel Holloway reported that Schumer was originally paid $1 million and received a raise when she sought to gain the same amount as Chappelle and Rock. Holloway cited an unnamed source for this information.

In true Schumer fashion, her comedic talent addressed the issue.

“Thanks for chiming in on what you feel I deserve to be paid,” she wrote. “I believe women deserve equal pay. However, I don’t believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave. They are legends and two of the greatest comics of all time.”

