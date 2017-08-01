OutKast fans have been frantically asking the dynamic duo, Andre 3000 and Big Boi about a possible reunion album every chance they get. And while the two have sometimes entertained the idea, in a most recent interview with Complex, Mr. 3000 seemed to suggest that the day may never come. And he’s totally okay with that.

“It’s really just an excitement thing, and where I am in life. I kind of like not being a part of [rap], now that I’ve done it,” he stated. “As I get older, I start to see myself move more back from it—the hustle and bustle of putting out an album, the pressure of being in the studio trying to come up with something. Now it’s more like a hobby for me, so I don’t think about it in that way. Even with Outkast — if we never do another album, I’m totally fine with that.” Andre’s claims are quite different from Big Boi’s, who’s often teased several albums with his partner in crime during previous interviews.

The hip-hip legend also explained his decision to distance himself from the music community altogether and focus more on fashion. “When I was 25, I said I don’t want to be a 30-year-old rapper. I’m 42 now, and I feel more and more that way. Do I really want to be 50 years old up there doing that,” he asked. “When I watch other rappers that are my age I commend them, but I just wonder where the inspiration is coming from. At this stage I’m really more focused on what I am going to be doing 10 years from now. And I hope to God it won’t be rapping…”

It’s definitely not out of the cards to still perform well into your 40s – just look at JAY-Z. But Andre compared the rap experience for him, to boxing. “Rapping is like being a boxer. No matter how great you are or were at a certain time, the older you get, the slower you get—I don’t care who you are. And I can feel that coming on,” he explained. “There’s always a new wave of artists, and sometimes I’m just like, ‘I’m good. I’ll let the young guys do it.’ And whenever they reach out and say, ‘Hey, let’s try something,’ I’m with helping them. I’m doing it more for them than for my own self.”

OutKast last released an album in 2006 with the rollout of Idlewild. Although the boys have been absent, Three Stacks has found guest spots on a number of major singles, like Frank Ocean’s 2013 track “Pink Matter,” and Travis Scott’s “The Ends” in 2016. It’s a sad day for true OutKast fiends, but hopefully we’ll get to witness Andre 3000’s creativity in some other capacity really soon.