A$AP Ferg is never short of friends when it’s time to shake up the Internet. With his next mixtape in arm’s reach, he called on a long list of A-Listers to spruce up “East Coast.”

Busta Rhymes, A$AP Rocky, Dave East, French Montana, Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg join Ferg on the revamp of his Remy Ma-assisted single. The Uptown rapper’s Still Striving project is set to be released on August 18.

