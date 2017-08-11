A$AP Ferg’s “East Coast (Remix)” Video Looks Like All-Star Cypher
Just a week ago, A$AP Ferg unleashed his massive remix for “East Coast,” with an all-star lineup of Busta Rhymes, A$AP Rocky, Dave East, French Montana, Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg. Today (Aug. 11), the Harlem native returns with the song’s music visuals. And the video is just as energetic as the single is.
READ: A$AP Rocky Announces AWGE Website Launch
The visuals makes it seems as if the MCs are standing a cypher as they take turns rapping into the camera. With the exception of a few small lights, the video’s backdrop is extremely dark, which further gives the video treatment a murky underground hip-hop vibe.
READ: A$AP Ferg And Migos Rework Late-90s Hit In New Track “Nasty”
In related A$AP Mob news, the Harlem crew have a busy schedule for the month of August. Ferg’s upcoming project Still Striving is set for a Aug. 18 release. A$AP Twelvyy finally released his debut project 12 on Aug. 4. Cozy Tapes Vol. 1 has been set for an Aug. 25 birthday.
READ: A$AP Mob Is Hitting The Road Soon On The Too Cozy Tour
Also, The Mob will be heading out on tour with Playboi Carti, Key! and others. Check out the full list of dates below and watch the video above.
Sept. 23—Lowell, Mass.—Tsongas Center—UMASS Lowell
Sept. 25—New York, N.Y.—City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage in Central Park
Sept. 26—Philadelphia, Pa.—Skyline Stage—the Mann
Sept. 27—Washington, D.C.—Echostage
*Without Playboi Carti
Sept. 29—Detroit, Mich.—Masonic Temple Theatre
*Without A$AP Ferg, Playboi Carti
Oct. 12—Milwaukee, Wis.—Eagles Ballroom
*Without Playboi Carti
Oct. 14—Minneapolis, Minn.—Skyway Theatre
*Without A$AP Ferg
Oct. 16—Tulsa, Okla.—Cain’s Ballroom
*Without A$AP Ferg
Oct. 18—Dallas, Texas—Bomb Factory
*Without Playboi Carti
Oct. 19 – Houston, Texas—White Oak Music Hall
*Without Playboi Carti
Oct. 21—Mesa, Ariz.—Mesa Amphitheatre
Oct. 22—San Diego, Calif.—Observatory North Park
*Without Playboi Carti
Oct. 24—Los Angeles, Calif.—Shrine Expo Hall
Oct. 25—San Francisco, Calif.—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct. 27—Portland, Ore.—Theater of the Clouds
*Without A$AP Ferg, Playboi Carti
Oct. 28—Vancouver, BC—PNE Forum
*Without A$AP Ferg, Playboi Carti
Oct. 30—Seattle, Wash.—WaMu Theater
*Without A$AP Ferg
Nov. 1—Salt Lake City, Utah—The Complex
*Without A$AP Ferg
Nov. 3—Broomfield, Colo.—1stBank Center
*Without A$AP Ferg, Playboi Carti