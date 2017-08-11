A$AP Ferg’s “East Coast (Remix)” Video Looks Like All-Star Cypher

Just a week ago, A$AP Ferg unleashed his massive remix for “East Coast,” with an all-star lineup of Busta Rhymes, A$AP Rocky, Dave East, French Montana, Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg. Today (Aug. 11), the Harlem native returns with the song’s music visuals. And the video is just as energetic as the single is.

READ: A$AP Rocky Announces AWGE Website Launch

The visuals makes it seems as if the MCs are standing a cypher as they take turns rapping into the camera. With the exception of a few small lights, the video’s backdrop is extremely dark, which further gives the video treatment a murky underground hip-hop vibe.

READ: A$AP Ferg And Migos Rework Late-90s Hit In New Track “Nasty”

In related A$AP Mob news, the Harlem crew have a busy schedule for the month of August. Ferg’s upcoming project Still Striving is set for a Aug. 18 release. A$AP Twelvyy finally released his debut project 12 on Aug. 4. Cozy Tapes Vol. 1 has been set for an Aug. 25 birthday.

READ: A$AP Mob Is Hitting The Road Soon On The Too Cozy Tour

Also, The Mob will be heading out on tour with Playboi Carti, Key! and others. Check out the full list of dates below and watch the video above.

Sept. 23—Lowell, Mass.—Tsongas Center—UMASS Lowell

Sept. 25—New York, N.Y.—City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage in Central Park

Sept. 26—Philadelphia, Pa.—Skyline Stage—the Mann

Sept. 27—Washington, D.C.—Echostage

*Without Playboi Carti

Sept. 29—Detroit, Mich.—Masonic Temple Theatre

*Without A$AP Ferg, Playboi Carti

Oct. 12—Milwaukee, Wis.—Eagles Ballroom

*Without Playboi Carti

Oct. 14—Minneapolis, Minn.—Skyway Theatre

*Without A$AP Ferg

Oct. 16—Tulsa, Okla.—Cain’s Ballroom

*Without A$AP Ferg

Oct. 18—Dallas, Texas—Bomb Factory

*Without Playboi Carti

Oct. 19 – Houston, Texas—White Oak Music Hall

*Without Playboi Carti

Oct. 21—Mesa, Ariz.—Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 22—San Diego, Calif.—Observatory North Park

*Without Playboi Carti

Oct. 24—Los Angeles, Calif.—Shrine Expo Hall

Oct. 25—San Francisco, Calif.—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct. 27—Portland, Ore.—Theater of the Clouds

*Without A$AP Ferg, Playboi Carti

Oct. 28—Vancouver, BC—PNE Forum

*Without A$AP Ferg, Playboi Carti

Oct. 30—Seattle, Wash.—WaMu Theater

*Without A$AP Ferg

Nov. 1—Salt Lake City, Utah—The Complex

*Without A$AP Ferg

Nov. 3—Broomfield, Colo.—1stBank Center

*Without A$AP Ferg, Playboi Carti