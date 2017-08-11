A$AP Ferg And Migos Rework Late-90s Hit In New Track “Nasty”

A$AP Ferg enlists trap gods Migos for his new clapping track “Nasty (Who Dat).”

The reworking of J.T. Money’s “Who Dat” track is slated to appear on A$AP’s Still Striving mixtape. The Harlemite references Adidas and more on his sing-rap hooks, while the ATLiens take care of the verses.

Still Striving is slated to drop on Aug. 18. Migos collaborated with Ferg on “Back Hurt” on 2016’s Always Strive and Prosper.

The A$AP Mob will be hitting the road on the Too Cozy Tour, which kicks off on Sept. 25 in Massachusetts. The 20-city tour will reportedly feature all members of the Mob, although it’s unclear if A$AP Bari will make an appearance.