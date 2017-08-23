A$AP Ferg is rolling right along with new tunes — despite the fact that he just released a new mixtape. He hit the studio with a name that is soon be all over the music charts, Ski Mask The Slump God, for a funky new collaboration, “ILoveYourAunt”

The TrapLords flexed their skills on a rework of Missy Elliott’s unforgettable hit, “Get Your Freak On.”

