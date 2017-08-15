A$AP Ferg Unveils Cover Art & Tracklist For ‘Still Striving’

A$AP Ferg has some new heat dropping this week. In preparation for his forthcoming album’s Friday release, the Harlem rapper dropped the cover art and tracklist for Still Striving, and it’s super black to say the least.

The album cover, which was shot by photographer Renell Madrano, captures the back of Ferg’s head as he tries to tie the final knot on his dull blue, durag. The hair wrap and the rapper’s complexion add a nice contrast to the burgundy background as well.

In terms of the tracklist, the 14-track project features a number of well-known artists and veterans in the game. On the old-school tip, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, and Cam’ron are present. Newer talent, including Nav, Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, Dave East, and Madeintyo are also on the album. And of course, A$AP Rocky managed to slide in a feature as well.

A$AP has a lot of new music and projects coming out soon. At the beginning of this month, A$AP mob announced their very first AWGEST month, which comes with a bunch of musical and creative surprises. The mob also announced the release of their Cozy Tape Vol. 2 project as well.

Still Striving is Ferg’s third studio album, and will serve as a follow up to his 2016 project, Always Strive and Prosper. Still Striving will drop on Aug. 18. Check out the album cover and tracklist below.

1. “Trip and a Dream” Feat. Meek Mill

2. “Rubber Band Man” Feat. Cam’ron

3. “Olympian” Feat. Dave East

4. “Aww Yeah” Feat. Lil Yachty

5. “What Did You Do” Feat. Nav

6. “Coach Cartier” Feat. Famous Dex

7. “Mad Man” Feat. Playboi Carti

8. “Plain Jane”

9. “Nasty (Who Dat)” Feat. Migos

10. “Mattress Remix” Feat. A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Rich The Kid & Famous Dex

11. “One Night Savage” Feat. Madeintyo

12. “East Coast Remix” Feat. Busta Rhymes, A$AP Rocky, Dave East, French Montana, Rick Ross & Snoop Dogg

13. “Nandos”

14. “Tango”