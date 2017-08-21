After releasing his share of heaters alongside A$AP Twelvy and the A$AP Mob, Harlem’s own A$AP Ferg has finally released his long-awaited project, Still Striving. The 14-track mixtape is an electric, trapped out roller coaster, like his 2016 effort Always Strive and Prosper. This time though, there are far more explosive and menacing levels of engergy with a darker soundscape.

Fergenstein’s new work includes a star-studded ensemble featuring A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Dave East, Rick Ross, French Montana, Famous Dex, Nav, Meek Mill, Playboy Carti, Cam’ron, Busta Rhymes, MadeinTYO, Rich the Kid, and Snoop Dogg. The tape features his summer bangers “East Coast (remix),” “Plain Jane” and “Tango.”

The Mob is set to drop the second installment of their Cozy Tapes series, Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy this Thursday, August 24. Ferg will also hit the road with A$AP Rocky and the A$AP Mob on their North American tour on Sept. 23. The tour, featuring Playboy Carti, Key!, and Cozy Boyz, kicks off in Lowell, Mass. and concludes in Broomfield, Colo.

Here are the forthcoming dates as follows:

09/23 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center

09/25 – New York, NY @ SummerStage

09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage

09/27 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

09/29 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

10/16 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/21 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/27 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/03 – Broomfield, CO @ 1stBank Center