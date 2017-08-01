A$AP Rocky and the rest of the mob are cooking up something pretty trill for the month of August. Late on Tuesday night (Aug. 1), Rocky announced the crew would be launching its new creative platform in celebration of its first annual Awgest.

“I would like to announce the first annual Awgest,” Pretty Flacko shared in a post on Twitter. “For the month of Awgest, we will be launching a new Awge website, music, content, video & a whole bunch of other kool s**t.” The announcement also stated that fans could expect new music drops from the A$AP mob, and all other Awgest artists, including Playboi Carti, Smooky Margiela, Fatmankey, and Treezlowkey. “We will have our own forums in whihe our team will update constantly with visuals and their own curated work as well,” the announcement adds. “This is only the beginning.

The new Awgest launch comes shortly after the mob revealed the cover art and release date for their compilation project, Cozy Tapes Vol. 2, which drops Aug. 25. In support of the forthcoming tape, the boys are also set to head out on the road on the Too Cozy Tour, starting on Sept. 23.

Check out A$AP Rocky’s full announcement above, and stay tuned for more updates about what will be coming this Awgest.