Stream A$AP Mob’s ‘Cozy Tapes, Vol. 2: Too Cozy’ Album

“You can’t be mad at us thinking we’re the best,” said A$AP Rocky during A$AP Mob’s official press preview of Cozy Tapes, Vol. 2: Too Cozy. “We look up to Wu-Tang, Dipset, G-Unit, Roc-A-Fella, all them n—-as before us, but we’re the best, bro.” Adds Ferg: “If we didn’t think we were the best, then Wu-Tang didn’t do their job. We’re supposed to learn off them.” After group members A$AP Ferg and A$AP Twelvyy released solo projects this year, the trend setting crew is shaking up the scene with the second installment of their A$AP Yams-inspired albums.

“I’m just happy that we finally got back in the studio with our brothers and just have fun,” A$AP Ferg told Billboard. “You can really hear it through the music. We got so much dope people on there. It was a surprise for me, but last minute we got Hector — who’s our engineer and producer put a lot of last minute touches on there. [Adding] new artists. ScHoolboy Q is on a joint that I was on that I didn’t even know. So there’s a lot of surprises for everybody. It’s dope.”

Frank Ocean, Gucci Mane, Jaden Smith, Big Sean, ScHoolboy Q, Quavo of Migos, Joey Bada$$ and Pro Era, Chief Keef, Lil’ Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Key! and more appear on the diverse release. The Mob’s long awaited Cozy Tapes Vol. 2 is available on iTunes now.

