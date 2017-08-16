A$AP Mob Performs “Feels So Good” on ‘The Tonight Show’
Rocky, Ferg, Nast, Twelvyy and Ant joined forces like Voltron on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform their new single, “Feels So Good, on Tuesday evening (Aug 15). The A$AP Mob took a unique approach to their performance by starting off backstage before making a grand entrance for the studio audience.
The Hit-Boy and Frank Dukes-produced single comes ahead of A$AP Mob’s upcoming album Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy — set to be released on August 24.