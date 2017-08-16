Rocky, Ferg, Nast, Twelvyy and Ant joined forces like Voltron on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform their new single, “Feels So Good, on Tuesday evening (Aug 15). The A$AP Mob took a unique approach to their performance by starting off backstage before making a grand entrance for the studio audience.

The Hit-Boy and Frank Dukes-produced single comes ahead of A$AP Mob’s upcoming album Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy — set to be released on August 24.