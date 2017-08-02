A$AP Rocky And Young Thug Join The Weeknd On “Reminder (Remix)”

Just a few days after teasing the A$AP Rocky and Young Thug collaboration on his Instagram account, The Weeknd decided to deliver the remix to “Reminder,” a song from his 2016 Starboy album.

With the exception of verses from Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye and Thugga, the song is pretty much the same as the original. The Weeknd jabs at anyone suggesting that he switched up — thanks to his several Teen Choice Awards.

Young Thug’s verse comes first, followed by The Weeknd’s vocals.

“I used to pray to hear my songs on the radio/Growing up, my foot was only after kickin doors/Keep sixty bitches backstage, at like every show/Ain’t no more Hanes on my balls, these are Kenneth Cole,” raps Young Thug.

Rocky closes out the remix with the third verse.

“No way you think if ever I decide to cut my hair like Abel/Just like Jaden Smith, I’ll probably walk around all day with it/Okay, you lame, I’m a-okay with it/Might take the paper around my old ways/’mind them that they know me,” raps the A$AP Mob member.

This marks the first time The Weeknd and Rocky have collaborated. The singer, born Abel Tesfaye, also worked with Young Thug on Jeremih’s “Pass Dat (Remix)” back in 2016.

Stream “Reminder (Remix)” below.