Straight outta Castle Hill, A$AP Twelvvy is in full celebration mode today (Aug 4) for his much anticipated debut album, 12. Sticking his guns and morals, the witty rhymer delivers a unique mix of street raps with an outlook from a young man who has already traveled the world.

On the project, his comrades A$AP Mob, Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies and Fredro Starr all make cameos on the opus. 12 is available now for purchase online.

Full Tracklist

1. Castle Hell – CO PRODUCED BY HECTOR DELGADO AND GORD Z

2. Bamboo Skit feat. FREDRO STARR

3. Strapped – PRODUCED BY P ON THE BOARDS

4. Diamonds feat. A$AP ROCKY – PRODUCED BY FINATIK & ZAC & JIM JONSIN

5. L.Y.B.B. (Resolution) – PRODUCED BY P ON THE BOARDS

6. Uncle Mikey Skit

7. Hop Out feat. A$AP FERG – PRODUCED BY MAALY RAW

8. Yea Yea Yea (Maps) – PRODUCED BY HARRY FRAUD

9. Ea$TSideGho$T feat. MD$, A$AP ANT & A$AP NAST – PRODUCED BY MD$ & ALEX LEONE

10. A Glorious Death feat. FLATBUSH ZOMBiES – PRODUCED BY ERICK ARC ELLIOTT

11. Riviera feat. JOEY BADA$$ & TELANA – PRODUCED BY THC

12. Sunset Park – PRODUCED BY P ON THE BOARDS

13. Periodic Table – PRODUCED BY DWAYNE “iLL WAYNO” SHIPPY

14. Brothers feat. SMOOKY MARGIELAA – PRODUCED BY MECHSICKO