Athleisure is proving to be far from out of style.

Two popular fashion and fitness brands, ASICS and Six:02, are set on making sure this doesn’t happen with their newly launched collection, The New Strong.

With ASICS’s legacy technology and Six:02’s fashion-forward street style appeal, the new collection allows women athletes the ability to effortlessly incorporate the comfortability of workout attire into their everyday street style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ASICS and SIX:02

Featuring a new look and style but with the same ASICS DNA of performance, the athletic brand’s first-ever women’s specific collection gives any fashionable, yet strong lady the option of having a versatile, wardrobe while mixing and matching items with clothing of their own.

See some items above. You can see what else The New Strong Collection has to offer over on www.ASICS.com, www.SIX02.com, and in select ASICS and SIX:02 stores.