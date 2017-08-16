Audio Push Drops ‘Last Lights Left’ Album Trailer

Audio Push recently announced their new album Last Lights Left when they dropped their psychedelic visuals for “Planet Earth Is Live.” Along with thew news, they dropped the official release date in their new ominous new trailer. In the video, Oktane and Price portray their battles with the dark and the light with a brief, intense visual.

“We decided to call this album the Last Lights Left because that is what we feel like we are to the music industry and sometimes the world,” Price told HNHH about the album. “In a generation where everything is cool to be dark, satanic, killing in every other rap bar, No creativity or originality in the music, fake people [and] fake winning, we just realized we are the last lights to shine on the darkness.”

Audio Push is expected to release their new album Last Lights Left on Sept. 1st. Check out the trailer and the official tracklist below. Pre-order the album here.

1. “Last Lights Left”

2. “God Speed” ”Victory (More Wins)”

3. “Planet Earth Is Live

4. “Window Seat”

5. “Big Bets” ”Soledad Story”

6. “The Gamble”

7. “Stay”

8. “Grits”

9. “Rodney’s House”

10. “Saye the Sinners”