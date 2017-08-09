Ava DuVernay To Adapt Octavia Butler’s “Dawn” Into TV Series

Academy-Award nominated director Ava DuVernay will be bringing Octavia Butler’s 1987 sci-fi novel Dawn to a television near you.

Deadline reports that DuVernay and Charles D. King will serve as the show’s executive producers, while Victoria Mahoney will write the series. The 13th director tweeted out the exciting news on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Honored to partner with my friend @VictoriaMahoney + good brother @IAmCharlesDKing to bring legend Octavia Butler’s stellar work to screen! pic.twitter.com/2nXeefjxBE — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 9, 2017

The show will revolve around “an African-American woman who works with aliens to resurrect the human race 250 years after a nuclear war.”

Dawn is the first book in Butler’s sci-fi trilogy, which includes 1988’s Adulthood Rites and 1989’s Imago. Her novels often pertain to themes involving “race, gender and the hierarchy.”