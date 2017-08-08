While we can’t claim that singer Aymée Nuviola’s husky Afro-Cuban inflected vocals and the Latin soul jazz stylings of Negroni’s Trio can actually cure 2017’s particular summertime blues, we think that you will be smiling, humming or maybe whistling after hearing this new (mostly) Spanish version of the blue skies classic “Sunny.”

“Sunny,” premiering today on Billboard, previews Negroni’s Trio’s upcoming album, New Era. It’s the ninth album by the Latin Grammy-nominated group led by Puerto Rican pianist José Negroni, who is joined by his son, drummer José Nomar Negroni, and bass player Josh Allen. Nuviola is perhaps best known for her role as Celia Cruz in the Telemundo bio-series Ceila, although she should be better known for a musical career performing with some of Cuba’s best bands, and for her solo albums, including the recent Rumba de la Buena.

The new Negroni’s Trio album also includes appearances by Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capo, Dominican rapper LapizConciente and Brazilian vocalist Rose Max, who with the band bring new life to a set of mood-enhancing standards. The album is due Sept. 8 on Sony Music Latin.

Listen to “Sunny” now (above).

