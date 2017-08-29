Save the date, folks. Azealia Banks is heading out on the road, and she may be stopping in a city near you. The femcee recently announced her North American tour in support of what she says, will not be a hip-hop album.

In a brief interview with HipHopDX, Banks suggested that her forthcoming album would be inspired by jazz sounds. “There’s a lot of jazz influence on a lot of my music. Even on ‘212: A-yo.’ A lot of people didn’t even know that was me singing. I’ve heard it a lot,” she stated. That definitely sounds different than her previously released singles, “Chi Chi” and “Escapades,” which she dropped in June 2017.

In addition to the album, Banks has reportedly scheduled to begin her concert series on Oct. 3, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The “Chi Chi” rapper will then make her way around the country, stopping in major cities, including, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and more. The 2017 tour will conclude on Oct. 28, at San Francisco’s Mezzanine venue.

Banks has yet to announce more details regarding her album, but check out her tour schedule below. Tickets will reportedly be available via the rapper’s website soon.