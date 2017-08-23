After showing great enthusiasm about the possibility of a third installment of the Bad Boys franchise, the film’s star Martin Lawrence is now singing a different tune.

READ: Martin Lawrence Discusses Possible ‘Bad Boys 3′ Movie

“I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out,” Lawrence said to Entertainment Weekly. “Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

The film, believed to be called Bad Boys For Life, lost the director Joe Carnahan, and the release date, scheduled for Nov. 9, 2018, was scrapped. As for the actors themselves, Lawrence was willing and ready to shoot the film, however, his co-star Will Smith is a very busy man.

“If they wanted to do it, I’m ready, but I don’t have control of that,” said Lawrence. “That’s the studio’s decision.”

READ: Squad: Martin Lawrence And Will Smith Are Back With ‘Bad Boys For Life’

Hopefully something turns around, so we can see the dynamic duo on the big screen again. Bad Boys II was released 14 years ago, and had a worldwide gross of $273.3 million.