Yandel Joins Latin Trap Movement With New Bad Bunny-Featuring Single “Explícale”
Yandel has officially joined the Latin trap movement by releasing his new single “Explícale” with Bad Bunny, the new single of his forthcoming album #Update. “Explícale” was dropped on Friday morning (Aug. 11) with a music video filmed last month in Miami, directed by Fernando Lugo.
Yandel has also announced the pre-sale for #Update which begins today on all digital platforms. The set includes 14 tracks and many collaborations, among them Zion & Lennox, Maluma, J Balvin, Plan B, Ozuna, Becky G, Luis Fonsi and his long time musical partner, Wisin.
The album is due Sept. 8 and to be released via Sony Music Latin.
See the #Update track list:
1. Como Antes – feat. Wisin
2. No Pare
3. Llegale – feat. Zion & Lennox
4. Mi Religión
5. Solo Mia feat. Maluma
6. Muy Personal – feat. J Balvin
7. Bésame
8. Si Se Da – feat. Plan B
9. No Quiero Amores – feat. Ozuna
10. Aprovéchame
11. Dónde Estás feat. Luis Fonsi
12. Todo Lo Que Quiero – feat. Becky G
13. Cuando Se Da
14. Explícale feat. Bad Bunny
