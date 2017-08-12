Yandel has officially joined the Latin trap movement by releasing his new single “Explícale” with Bad Bunny, the new single of his forthcoming album #Update. “Explícale” was dropped on Friday morning (Aug. 11) with a music video filmed last month in Miami, directed by Fernando Lugo.

Yandel has also announced the pre-sale for #Update which begins today on all digital platforms. The set includes 14 tracks and many collaborations, among them Zion & Lennox, Maluma, J Balvin, Plan B, Ozuna, Becky G, Luis Fonsi and his long time musical partner, Wisin.

The album is due Sept. 8 and to be released via Sony Music Latin.

See the #Update track list:

1. Como Antes – feat. Wisin

2. No Pare

3. Llegale – feat. Zion & Lennox

4. Mi Religión

5. Solo Mia feat. Maluma

6. Muy Personal – feat. J Balvin

7. Bésame

8. Si Se Da – feat. Plan B

9. No Quiero Amores – feat. Ozuna

10. Aprovéchame

11. Dónde Estás feat. Luis Fonsi

12. Todo Lo Que Quiero – feat. Becky G

13. Cuando Se Da

14. Explícale feat. Bad Bunny

This article originally appeared on Billboard.