We’re reminded everyday on the absence of melanin greatness that is Barack and Michelle Obama from the white house. While the former first family is prepping their campaigns for education and civil rights, they’re still responding to fan mail from Capital Hill.

On Monday (Jul. 31), Twitter user Brooke Allen posted a photo of a touching note from Barack and Michelle to her mother who invited them to her wedding earlier this year. They weren’t able to attend, but sent well wishes to the newlyweds.

MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING😂 pic.twitter.com/cUiRRAfrvD — brooke. (@96_brooke) July 31, 2017

It’s safe to assume any mail to the couple is forwarded to their office outside of the oval. Allen’s tweet went viral because, why not. It also prompted many Obama admires to share the letters they’ve received from the former first family.

Did this when our daughter was born back in October! I felt like I had to hurry up and get one before Obama left office lol pic.twitter.com/SPTBlfoEXs — Rae (@1Rae_XO) August 2, 2017

I sent them one of my high school graduation announcements and I got this back a month later 😭😭 I love the Obama family 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/oN9w7iQAYS — Aubs (@strawbreeee) August 2, 2017

Barack and Michelle have stayed busy with speaking engagements and being awesome. Michelle recently attended the ESPYs to honor late Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver. She also shared at the Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s 30th anniversary celebration how she dealt with racism during her time as the first Black First Lady.

Meanwhile, Barack has taken part in a documentary on the life of Shimon Peres, the late president and prime minister of Israel. “They had a shared love of history and literature. And they were both outsiders to some degree,” filmmaker Richard Trank told The Hollywood Reporter about Barack’s relationship with Peres. “The president said he was so honored to do this and we were so honored to be sitting there with him,” he added. “It was a great experience.”

Ah, gotta love the Obamas.

