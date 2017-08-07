The immensely missed Barack Obama recently celebrated his 56th birthday on August 4. With a wave of well wishes, fond stories and photos, the former president garnered an insurmountable surge of love. Now, his birthday will receive its very own official day of recognition.

According to NBC Chicago, Governor Bruce Rauner deemed August 4 “Barack Obama Day” which will take effect in 2018. According to the news site, the Senate Bill 55 sang Obama’s praises:

“…observed throughout the State as a day set apart to honor the 44th President of the United States of America who began his career serving the People of Illinois in both the Illinois State Senate and the United States Senate, and dedicated his life to protecting the rights of Americans and building bridges across communities.”

Although Rauner previously mentioned that Barack Obama Day wouldn’t serve as a “formal holiday with paid, forced time off,” the day will solely be herald as a time “of acknowledgment and celebration.”