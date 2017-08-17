After a white van drove into a huge crowd of people earlier in the central Las Ramblas area – a confirmed terror attack – a pair of armed men are believed to be holding people hostage in a Barcelona restaurant, reports Independent.

Authorities say the man who was driving the van, which plowed one of the busiest squares in the city, is still at large. Said van reportedly mounted a pavement, hitting several people in a “massive crash” in the area of the city that is buzzing with tourists. Police officials confirmed one person dead, with 32 gravely injured in the Barcelona van attack.

Spanish media identify Driss Oukabir as the person who hired the van used in the attack, citing information from the national police force. He is reported to have rented the vehicle from the nearby town of Santa Perpetua de la Mogada.

