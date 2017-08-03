Veterans in the hip-hop and reggae worlds, Beatnick & K-Salaam have never compromised their sound to follow trends. The duo’s always soulful and rustic production resonates with fans who seek a higher standard of instrumentation. Today, VIBE debuts the musical chemists’ latest chune with Junior Reid and Gramps Morgan. The groovy song, “Give Love,” follows Beatnick & K-Salaam’s hip-hop-infused collaboration “Movin It,” with Tech N9ne and Wrekonize.

READ: Bobby Shmurda feat. Mavado, Junior Reid, Popcaan, & Jah X ‘Hot N***a’ (Remix)’

The collabo is the title track for Beatnick & K-Salaam’s upcoming EP, which is slated for release on August 25.